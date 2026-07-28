/Who is Juan Orlando Hernandez? Why Trump granted him pardon in drugs case

That political standing crumbled shortly after he left office. In 2022, Hernández was arrested and extradited to the U.S. Following a federal trial in 2024, a jury convicted him of weapons conspiracy and cocaine-trafficking offences. Prosecutors proved he leveraged his political authority to facilitate the transit of hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes. Consequently, he was sentenced to 45 years in a federal prison. Additional investigations, such as the Pandora Papers leak, also accused him of diverting nearly $11 million in state funds toward his political campaigns between 2010 and 2013.