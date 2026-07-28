/Who is Juan Orlando Hernandez? Why Trump granted him pardon in drugs case

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has returned home nearly four years after being extradited to the United States to face a high-profile drug-trafficking trial. Hernandez returned to his country following a presidential pardon by US President Donald Trump. Notably, he was already convicted by the US court and was facing at least 45 years in prison.
Trump defended the decision by claiming that the federal case against Hernández was a 'setup' engineered by former President Joe Biden’s administration. While Hernández returned to Honduras after a local arrest warrant against him was suspended, human rights advocates and legal experts remain deeply concerned that any subsequent trial on home soil will lack genuine accountability.
Juan Orlando Hernández governed Honduras as a central figure of the conservative National Party from 2014 to 2022. For years, Washington viewed him as a vital partner in the regional war on drugs.
That political standing crumbled shortly after he left office. In 2022, Hernández was arrested and extradited to the U.S. Following a federal trial in 2024, a jury convicted him of weapons conspiracy and cocaine-trafficking offences. Prosecutors proved he leveraged his political authority to facilitate the transit of hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes. Consequently, he was sentenced to 45 years in a federal prison. Additional investigations, such as the Pandora Papers leak, also accused him of diverting nearly $11 million in state funds toward his political campaigns between 2010 and 2013.
Hernandez’s abrupt homecoming followed Trump’s decision to grant him clemency. Upon his release from US custody and the subsequent suspension of his domestic arrest warrant, Hernández flew back to Honduras.
He touched down at Palmerola International Airport, where family members and loyal supporters of his National Party welcomed him. During his tenure, US prosecutors alleged he once boasted about smuggling narcotics past American authorities. Despite his release, he is expected to face domestic corruption proceedings.
Under Article II of the US Constitution, a president holds broad authority to grant pardons that forgive federal convictions and restore civil liberties, or commutations that shorten prison sentences. In Hernández's case, Trump argued that the prosecution was an act of political overreach by the Biden administration, asserting that Hernández was unfairly targeted simply because he held office during a period when cartels operated. The decision has drawn sharp contrast from critics, particularly given separate US efforts targeting foreign leaders like Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over similar narco-trafficking and weapon allegations.
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