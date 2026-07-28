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Who is Juan Orlando Hernandez? Why Trump granted him pardon in drugs case

Juan Orlando Hernández governed Honduras as a central figure of the conservative National Party from 2014 to 2022. For years, Washington viewed him as a vital partner in the regional war on drugs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Who is Juan Orlando Hernandez? Why Trump granted him pardon in drugs case
Image Credit: X/Jual

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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