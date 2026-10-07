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Who is Karl Bushby? The man who walked world 50,000 km for 28 years

Bushby's extraordinary expedition has also attracted filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Who is Karl Bushby? The man who walked world 50,000 km for 28 years

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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