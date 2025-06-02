Poland's presidential runoff election has concluded with Karol Nawrocki emerging as the winner, according to the final vote count released by the Polish National Electoral Commission (PKW) on Monday. Nawrocki, an independent candidate backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, secured the top spot, with the PKW's official website confirming the result by stating "Elected in the second round" next to his name. Nawrocki is set to succeed the incumbent president, Andrzej Duda, whose second and final term ends on August 6.

Who Is Karol Nawrocki?

Karol Nawrocki, born in Gdansk in 1983, a historian and head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, has won the presidential runoff election with 50.89 per cent of the vote and defeated Rafal Trzaskowski, the Civic Coalition candidate and Warsaw mayor, who secured 49.11 per cent.

Despite trailing in polls, Nawrocki's campaign ultimately prevailed. As an ally of the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki follows in the footsteps of departing President Andrzej Duda, who frequently clashed with the current parliamentary majority.

This poll was Nawrocki's first presidential campaign and it turned out his victory.

(With IANS inputs)