Kash Patel or Kashyap Pramod Vinod 'Kash' Patel created history Thursday when the Republican-led US Senate confirmed him to head the FBI, America's premier investigating agency. With his confirmation by the senate, Patel will become the FBI's not only first Indian-origin Director but first Asian-descent leader. Patel is succeeding Christopher Wray, also a nominee of President Donald Trump, for a term that is supposed to last 10 years but hasn't in recent years. Two of the immediate predecessors did not complete their tenure. Wray resigned on Trump's election with two years still left of his 10-year term and his predecessor James Comey had completed only four of his 10 years when he was fired by Trump in 2017.

Who Is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel, a former public defender, has experienced a rapid ascent in Washington, D.C.'s power circles. He previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and Deputy Director of National Intelligence during President Trump's first term. Now, he is poised to lead the FBI—the very agency that investigated Trump over alleged mishandling of classified documents post-2021 and his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results against President Joe Biden.

According to data shared in public and reported by various media outlets, Patel was born on February 25, 1980, in Garden City, New York, to Indian Gujarati immigrant parents. Patel's family moved to the United States from Canada after leaving Uganda due to ethnic repression. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and criminal justice from the University of Richmond in 2002 and a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law in 2005.

In 2017, Patel was appointed senior counsel on counterterrorism for the House Intelligence Committee, where he played a pivotal role in Republican-led investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Throughout his career, Patel has been a staunch Trump loyalist, involved in various capacities within the administration and Republican Party initiatives. He has also been associated with promoting certain conspiracy theories and has engaged in litigation concerning defamation claims against media outlets.