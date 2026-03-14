Who is Kimi Antonelli? Youngest pole-sitter in F1 history at Chinese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli Kimi made history in Shanghai on Saturday by becoming the youngest driver ever to claim pole position in Formula 1, after Mercedes teammate George Russell was hampered by a gearbox problem in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Antonelli, aged 19 years, six months, and 18 days, edged Russell by 0.222 seconds, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s 18-year-old record as the youngest pole-sitter in F1, previously set at 21 years, two months, and 11 days during the 2008 Italian Grand Prix.

Russell, who had already won the sprint race earlier in the weekend to extend his championship lead to 11 points, was restricted to a single flying lap in Q3 after his Mercedes developed mechanical issues.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Something is not right with the car,” Russell reported during Q2. “I've got major understeer. It is like the front wing is broken. Check the car.”

The team began investigating immediately, but just moments into Q3, Russell came to a halt on track. “It looks all right,” race engineer Marcus Dudley told him, to which Russell replied: “It isn’t.” Struggling to shift gears, he returned to the garage while team principal Toto Wolff shook his head in frustration.

With just over two minutes left on the clock, Russell rejoined the session but could not match Antonelli’s benchmark lap.

Lewis Hamilton secured third on the grid in his Ferrari, just ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will start fifth and sixth, respectively. Reigning champion Max Verstappen qualified eighth, nearly a second behind the pace.

Hamilton and Russell had traded the lead six times in the sprint race, with Hamilton ultimately finishing third, continuing his strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon failed to progress beyond Q1 for the second day running. After missing the first test in Barcelona due to delays with their new car, the team has struggled to find form this season. “Terrible,” said Albon, who will start 18th, one place behind Sainz. Fernando Alonso will line up 19th, with teammate Lance Stroll in 21st.

The qualifying results leave Antonelli in a prime position to extend his record-breaking weekend and further cement Mercedes’ front-row dominance at the Shanghai circuit.