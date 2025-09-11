Who Is Kulman Ghising? Man Who Once Resolved Nepal’s Power Crisis, Now In Interim PM Race

Nepal Gen Z Protest: In a dramatic political shift, Kulman Ghising is emerging as the frontrunner to become Nepal’s interim Prime Minister following the resignation of KP Sharma Oli, which came amid widespread youth-led protests.

Ghising, the former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), is widely celebrated as the mastermind behind ending the country’s longstanding power shortages.

Who Is Kulman Ghising?

Born on 25 November 1970 in Bethan, Ramechhap, Ghising’s journey from a remote village to national prominence is a testament to dedication and expertise. He studied electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India, and later at Pulchowk Engineering College in Nepal. To further sharpen his leadership capabilities, he also completed an MBA.

Ghising began his career at the NEA in 1994 as an electrical engineer. Over the years, he acquired extensive experience in both technical and administrative roles, including pivotal positions in hydropower projects. This foundation was crucial to his later achievements as Managing Director of the authority.

Man Who Ended Nepal’s Power Crisis

When Ghising took the helm at the NEA in 2016, Nepal was enduring up to 18 hours of daily load-shedding. Blackouts had become an accepted norm, disrupting businesses, education, and daily life. Faced with this formidable challenge, Ghising introduced strategic reforms that not only eradicated power cuts but also transformed the NEA into a profitable institution.

From Power Management To Political Leadership

Ghising’s rise to interim Prime Minister comes amid significant political unrest. The resignation of Prime Minister Oli followed intense protests led by Nepal’s Gen Z, voicing concerns over corruption, unemployment, and a contentious social media ban. The protests escalated into violence, prompting the deployment of the Nepal Army and the enforcement of a nationwide curfew.

In this turbulent climate, Ghising’s reputation as a capable and reform-driven leader positioned him as a natural candidate to guide Nepal through this crisis. His proven track record in managing complex challenges and dedication to public service have inspired hope among the population for a transparent and stable interim government.