Who Is Kulman Ghising? The Engineer Credited With Ending Nepal’s Power Cuts, Now Gen Z’s Pick For PM

Kulman Ghising, the engineer who won public admiration for ending Nepal’s long years of crippling power cuts, has now emerged as Gen Z protesters’ top choice for interim prime minister following the resignation of KP Sharma Oli amid nationwide unrest.

Ghising, a trained electrical engineer, is credited with ending years of severe power shortages in Nepal. An India-educated professional, he completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, before earning a master’s degree in power systems engineering at Tribhuvan University’s Institute of Engineering in Pulchowk.

He began working at the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in 1994 and rose steadily through the organisation. Appointed as NEA’s managing director in 2016, Ghising became a household name for eliminating daily power cuts that once lasted up to 18 hours. Though he was removed in 2020, he was reappointed to the post in 2021.

Nepal Gen Z Protest: 31 Dead, Over 1,000 Injured

According to The Kathmandu Post, at least 31 people have died in the Kathmandu since the protests erupted. Officials confirmed that 25 victims have been identified so far, while six remain unidentified. Over 1,000 people have been injured during the unrest.

In another development, Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former prime minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, is in critical condition after sustaining severe burns in an arson attack during the protests. Earlier reports suggesting her death were incorrect; doctors confirmed she remains alive but in serious condition.

Nepal Gen Z Protest Cause

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and quickly spread to cities such as Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj after the government announced a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax and cybersecurity reasons. Authorities have imposed curfews in several cities including Kathmandu, which will remain in place till Friday morning.

The demonstrators are demanding an end to corruption, nepotism, and misuse of power by political leaders. Public anger grew further after social media posts highlighted the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children under the “Nepo Babies” trend, exposing stark inequalities between elites and ordinary citizens.

