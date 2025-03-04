The US Senate has picked former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the nation's education secretary. This position places her at the helm of a department that President Donald Trump has criticised and promised to disassemble.

McMahon will likely face the competing tasks of dismantling the Education Department while advancing Trump’s agenda. Trump has already signed executive orders targeting diversity programs in schools, limiting accommodations for transgender students, and pushing for expanded school choice initiatives.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to eliminate the department and stated he wants McMahon to "put herself out of a job." On Monday, the Senate confirmed McMahon with a 51-45 vote.

Who Is Linda McMahon

76-year-old Linda McMahon, a billionaire and former CEO of WWE, has been appointed as the nation’s education chief. While she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for a year and is a longtime trustee at Sacred Heart University, she lacks extensive experience in traditional education leadership.

(With agency inputs)