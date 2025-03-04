Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867122https://zeenews.india.com/world/who-is-linda-mcmahon-former-wwe-chief-and-trumps-pick-as-us-education-secretary-2867122.html
NewsWorld
US

Who Is Linda McMahon: Former WWE Chief And Trump's Pick As US Education Secretary?

Linda McMahon, a billionaire and former CEO of WWE, has been appointed as the nation’s education chief.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Linda McMahon: Former WWE Chief And Trump's Pick As US Education Secretary? Image: @Linda_McMahon/ X

The US Senate has picked former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as the nation's education secretary. This position places her at the helm of a department that President Donald Trump has criticised and promised to disassemble. 

McMahon will likely face the competing tasks of dismantling the Education Department while advancing Trump’s agenda. Trump has already signed executive orders targeting diversity programs in schools, limiting accommodations for transgender students, and pushing for expanded school choice initiatives.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to eliminate the department and stated he wants McMahon to "put herself out of a job." On Monday, the Senate confirmed McMahon with a 51-45 vote.

Who Is Linda McMahon

76-year-old Linda McMahon, a billionaire and former CEO of WWE, has been appointed as the nation’s education chief. While she served on Connecticut's State Board of Education for a year and is a longtime trustee at Sacred Heart University, she lacks extensive experience in traditional education leadership.

(With agency inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

US
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK