Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Maryland native has been arrested in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday after a McDonald’s employee recognized him and alerted authorities. He was found in possession of a firearm resembling the one used in the crime, a fake ID, and additional incriminating items.



Mangione hails from Towson, Maryland, and comes from a prominent family with political ties, including a cousin serving in the state legislature. A former Ivy League student, he graduated valedictorian from the prestigious Gilman School in 2016.

He later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science with a minor in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.

His LinkedIn profile lists him as a data engineer for a California-based car company, although he claims to reside in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Suspected Motive and Manifesto

Investigators believe Mangione's motives may stem from personal grievances against the medical industry, possibly tied to the treatment of a sick family member. Evidence includes an X-ray image he shared online showing spinal pins, hinting at past medical issues.

Authorities also discovered a handwritten manifesto in his possession, which reportedly includes anti-capitalist rhetoric and echoes quotes from Ted Kaczynski, the infamous "Unabomber."

Mangione had previously liked similar content online, criticizing corporate America and referring to certain entities as "parasites."

At the time of his arrest, Mangione was found in possession of a ghost gun equipped with a silencer, a U.S. passport, four fake IDs, and a handwritten manifesto. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny confirmed that Mangione remained silent during police questioning.

Connections to the Crime

The suspect's background and possessions suggest careful planning. Police highlighted his use of a ghost gun, which is untraceable, and the fake IDs, indicating an attempt to avoid detection.

The arrest has drawn widespread attention due to Mangione’s privileged background and the high-profile nature of the crime. Mangione is currently in police custody as officials work to build a comprehensive case against him.