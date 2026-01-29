Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), reportedly uploaded sensitive government contracting documents into a public version of ChatGPT after assuming leadership last summer.

He is the interim head of America's cyber defence company, that overlooks the task of protecting the government's secrets.

His actions triggered multiple automated security alerts designed to prevent the unauthorised disclosure or theft of federal materials, as per the report by Politico.

The misstep by Gottumukkala, a Trump-era aide of Indian origin, was particularly notable because he reportedly obtained special permission from CISA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to use the AI tool after joining the agency in May, 2025.

The information he uploaded to the public version of ChatGPT is shared with OpenAI, meaning it could potentially be used to respond to prompts from the app’s more than 700 million active users.

The ChatGPT use was barred for other employees of the Department of Homeland Security during that time.

Report said, "Gottumukkala forced CISA's hand into making them give him ChatGPT, and then he abused it."

Classified and sensitive information in public domain

According to Politico, the files Gottumukkala uploaded to ChatGPT were not classified, but they included CISA contracting documents labeled “for official use only,” a government designation for sensitive information not intended for public release.

Cybersecurity sensors at CISA flagged the uploads multiple times in August, prompting an internal review to determine whether the disclosures had compromised government security, according to Department of Homeland Security officials familiar with the matter. The outcome of the review was not disclosed.

Who is Madhu Gottumukkala ?

Madhu Gottumukkala, of Indian origin, is the senior-most political official at CISA, the federal agency responsible for protecting government networks from sophisticated, state-backed cyber threats, including those from Russia and China.

He has over 24 years of experience in information technology and holds a PhD in Information Systems from Dakota State University, an MBA in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Dallas, an MS in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a BE in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University.

Gottumukkala has served as acting head of CISA since May, after being appointed deputy director by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Trump's nominee to lead CISA, DHS special adviser Sean Plankey, was blocked last year over a Coast Guard shipbuilding contract, and a new confirmation hearing date has not yet been set.