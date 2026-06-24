/Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan erupts after ‘Lioness of Balochistan’ gets life sentence

New Delhi: A court in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has sentenced well-known rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment in a case involving violence during a protest. The verdict was delivered by a counter-terrorism court in Quetta.
Two of her colleagues, Sibghatullah Baloch and Baloch Qadir, were also awarded life sentences. The decision has triggered strong reactions across the province, where protests broke out soon after the ruling was announced.
The court held Mahrang, who leads the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, responsible for unrest during the protest in which a Frontier Corps officer lost his life. The case was registered under charges related to violence that erupted during the demonstration. According to court proceedings, the incident formed the basis of the prosecution against all three accused.
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee rejected the verdict and called it an expression of hatred towards the Baloch nation. Highlighting the existence of two FIRs that were recorded on different dates for the death of the same officer, the group also claimed that the case file has inconsistencies. It vowed to challenge the verdict through both legal channels and public mobilisation.
The sentencing led to protest demonstrations and road blockades in several parts of Balochistan. Protesters expressed anger over “unfair treatment of political activists”. The committee has also announced a province-wide shutter-down strike today (June 24). It has appealed to shopkeepers, transport workers, students and political groups to support the strike.
In many areas, markets began shutting down in anticipation of further protests, while transport movement slowed in parts of the province. Security arrangements have been tightened in neighbouring districts to manage the situation.
The Baloch Unity Committee has also voiced opposition to the verdict, adding to the mobilisation in the province.
Dr Mahrang Baloch is among the most prominent voices in Balochistan’s rights movement. A medical doctor by profession, she grabbed headlines for her activism against alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province.
She has led peaceful campaigns over the years to raise awareness of cases of missing persons and civilian casualties.
Her personal life has also influenced her public journey. In 2009, when she was just 16, her father was allegedly abducted and later killed. Years later, in 2016, her brother Nasir Baloch was also taken away by unidentified men. He was later released following sustained public protests led by her.
The experiences she went through had a profound effect on her. They led her to take a more active role in campaigning, and over the years she became closely associated with peaceful protest movements in the province. Her work has also been noticed outside Pakistan, where her name comes up in debates on enforced disappearances and civil liberties in conflict regions.
Pakistani authorities claimed that courts operate independently and that the verdict is based on evidence presented during trial. Government officials claimed that due process was being followed and denied that political considerations played any role in the case.
Despite its vast natural resources and importance to projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the province has experienced decades of troubled relations between state institutions and nationalist movements. Rights groups have repeatedly voiced concerns about alleged abuses, allegations that authorities continue to dispute.
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