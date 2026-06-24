Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan erupts after ‘Lioness of Balochistan’ gets life sentence

Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan erupts after ‘Lioness of Balochistan’ gets life sentence

A counter-terrorism court in Quetta has sentenced her and two others to life imprisonment on charges of violence during a protest.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 06:33 AM IST
Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan erupts after ‘Lioness of Balochistan’ gets life sentence
Image Credit: Photo: Meta/Mahrang Baloch)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Mahrang Baloch – the Balochistan 'lioness’ who gets life sentence?
Mahrang Baloch1 min ago
2
US India trade deal8 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today9 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day18 min ago
5
quote of the day34 min ago