Who Is Maria Corina Machado? Venezuela’s Pro-Democracy Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner: Maria Corina Machado is a Venezuelan opposition leader and democratic advocate who has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote democratic rights and push for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.

Born in Caracas in 1967, Machado studied industrial engineering and finance. In 1992, she founded the Atenea Foundation, which works to benefit street children in Caracas. Machado served as a member of the Venezuelan National Assembly from 2010 to 2015, elected with the highest number of votes of all the candidates for that electoral contest. She is the National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal political organisation she co-founded in 2013.

Advocacy and Challenges

Machado has been a prominent critic of the Venezuelan government's policies and has advocated for democratic reforms and human rights. In 2024, she was barred from running in the presidential election by the Venezuelan regime, despite winning the opposition's primary election with an overwhelming 92.35% of the vote. Following this, she went into hiding due to threats against her life.

International Recognition

In addition to the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado has received other international awards for her advocacy work. She was previously awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament and the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize.

Personal Life

Machado is a mother of three children and continues to be a leading figure in Venezuela's pro-democracy movement. Her recognition with the Nobel Peace Prize has highlighted her unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights in Venezuela.