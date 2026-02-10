Who is Mark Epstein? Inside net worth of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s brother

Jeffrey Epstein's brother: Mark Epstein is an American property developer and the younger brother of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has drawn public attention in recent years because of his family connections and business career. Alongside his professional background in real estate and investment ventures, many people have been curious about his net worth, which is the total value of his financial assets.

Who is Mark Epstein?

Mark Lawrence Epstein was born in 1954 in New York City. He began his career as an artist before moving into real estate investment in the 1990s. Epstein has led a range of businesses, including property development firms and other companies. He was president of his brother’s investment company, J. Epstein & Co., and has been involved with several ventures over the years.

Epstein has also been active in philanthropy and served on boards of educational and charitable organisations, but he stepped down from some roles amid public scrutiny related to his brother’s legacy.

Estimated net worth

Mark Epstein’s net worth is not officially published in audited financial statements, and estimates vary widely. According to some online estimates, his net worth could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Financial details about his wealth are not fully transparent. Unlike public company executives whose assets must be disclosed, Epstein’s investments and properties are largely private.

Connections to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

Mark Epstein came into the spotlight again after the death of his brother, Jeffrey Epstein, a financier whose own net worth was estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars at the time of his death. Jeffrey’s estate has been tied up in legal issues, settlements, and payments to victims, and its overall value has changed significantly over time.

While some trust documents once listed Mark as a potential heir, the final distribution of assets is complex, and the value he may receive remains uncertain.