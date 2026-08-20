/Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Bangladesh’s new president; what does he think of India?

New Delhi: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a longtime Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader who spent more than 15 years as the party’s influential number two, has been elected Bangladesh’s 23rd president.
He secured 255 votes in the presidential election held in the Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh’s parliament, defeating Oli Ahmed, the candidate backed by an 11-party opposition alliance led by the right-wing Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the country’s first major student-led political party. Ahmed received 88 votes.
A total of 343 members of parliament voted in the election, which was held from 2pm to 5pm local time under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner ASM Nasir Uddin. The chief election commissioner later announced Alamgir as the winner.
The election stood out because it was the first contested Bangladeshi presidential election in 35 years. Opposition parties had not fielded candidates in previous presidential elections, leaving only one contender in the race.
His victory had effectively been settled when the ruling BNP nominated him as its presidential candidate. But his elevation is important because it comes after years in which he was one of the party’s most visible leaders while the BNP was out of power.
Alamgir first became the BNP’s acting secretary general in March 2011 and was confirmed in the position in 2016. He went on to serve longer as secretary general than any other person in the party.
Much of that period coincided with the BNP’s prolonged political struggle against Sheikh Hasina’s government. The party returned to power in February 2026 after spending nearly two decades in opposition.
During those years, Tarique Rahman was based in London, while former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia faced imprisonment, house arrest and prolonged health problems. Alamgir became the senior BNP leader who was based in Bangladesh, maintained contact with party workers and helped implement party decisions on the ground.
His role became particularly important during periods when BNP leaders and activists were arrested, went underground or withdrew from public activity. There were reports of divisions within the party and speculation that some BNP leaders could eventually reach an accommodation with the Hasina government.
Alamgir stood by the party through those pressures and continued to hold its organisation together.
He was arrested at least 11 times and spent around three-and-a-half years in jail. At least 111 cases were also filed against him.
The BNP has claimed that more than 141,000 cases were filed against around 5 million of its members between 2009 and September 2023. It has also alleged that thousands of party members were detained, harassed or forcibly disappeared during that period.
Bangladesh’s Constitution provides that when the presidency falls vacant, the speaker performs the functions of the head of state until a new president is elected. Parliament is required to elect a new president within 90 days of the office becoming vacant.
Alamgir’s election therefore puts one of the BNP’s longest-serving senior leaders in the country’s largely constitutional presidential office after years spent at the centre of the party’s political battles.
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