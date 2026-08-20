Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Bangladesh’s new president; what does he think of India?

Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Bangladesh’s new president; what does he think of India?

He spent years as the BNP’s top organisational leader during its long spell in opposition. His political career included repeated arrests, jail terms and more than 100 cases.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Bangladesh’s new president; what does he think of India?
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Bangladesh’s new president; what does he think of India?
2
3
4
5