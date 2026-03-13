Who is Mohammad Ali Jafari? Meet the mastermind behind 'Mosaic Defence' sustaining Iran's resistance

As the conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran enters its second grueling week, the geopolitical landscape of 2026 has defied all Western expectations. While the US initiated "Operation Epic Fury" on February 28, intending to strike Iran with a swift decapitating attack, Iran has failed to collapse. Instead, Iran has evolved into a decentralised entity known as 'Hydra,' thanks to the strategic vision provided by one man: Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari.

The failure of decapitation: Iran's non-collapse

In 2003, the world witnessed the collapse of Saddam Hussein's Iraqi army in just 26 days. The US expected a similar collapse in 2026. On the first day of the invasion, high-precision strikes reportedly decapitated Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpur, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, rather than collapsing, Iran's counterattacks have only intensified. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran's counterattacks have intensified. Iran's failure to collapse can be explained by the implementation of the 'Mosaic Defense,' a doctrine intended to ensure that the war continues even if Iran is wiped off the face of the earth.

The architect: From the frontlines to the 'Mosaic Doctrine'

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the former Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, spent several decades studying American military intervention.

The Iraq lesson: Jafari learned a valuable lesson while heading the IRGC's Center for Strategic Studies in 2005. Saddam Hussein's failure in the Iraq War was due to his highly centralised command. The moment the 'head' was cut off, the 'body,' i.e., the army, did not know how to proceed.

The solution: Jafari created 31 independent commands for the IRGC. Each command operates like a 'mosaic,' a self-sustaining military entity that has its own missile arsenal and drone swarms.

How the 'Mosaic' functions on autopilot

The Mosaic Doctrine is not a plan for a quick and decisive victory. It is a plan that makes defeat impossible.

Semi-autonomous units: The local commanders have permission from Tehran to strike in the event communication is lost.

Geographical Advantage: The rugged terrain and mountains in Iran make an invasion a logistical nightmare.

The 'Hydra' effect: Iran's defense strategy expert Farzin Nadimi explained that "every province is a mosaic. When cut off from the center, they don't dissolve—they activate."

The '2026 Ramadan war' and the regional fallout

Iran has named this war the '2026 Ramadan War.' Within hours of the strikes carried out by Iran on Feb 28, missiles were raining down on US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan. On March 1st, Iran's Foreign Minister Sayyid Abbas Araghchi announced on X: “We spent two decades studying U.S. defeats.

Bombing our capital does not affect our ability to fight. The Mosaic Defense gives us the power to decide how and when this war ends.”

Analysis: An unbeatable autopilot?

The war, which is now on the 14th day (13th March 2026), does not seem to be abating anytime soon. Analysts believe that though Iran may not have the technological edge that the US or Israel has, Jafari's strategy has ensured that the West is stuck in a "meat grinder."

As author Shanaka Anselm Perera described, "Iran isn’t on a suicide mission; it's on autopilot. The Mosaic Doctrine wasn’t built to win—it was built to make losing impossible. Jafari understood how centralized armies die and built an army that cannot."

ALSO READ | Larger than the Eiffel Tower: The floating giants carrying the world's 'black gold' through war zones