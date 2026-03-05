Meet Mojtaba Khamenei, the shadowy son who is expected to be Iran’s next supreme leader

New Delhi: Tehran’s skyline was still marked by smoke when speculation over Iran’s next supreme leader began to gather pace. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening wave of US-Israel attacks, and within hours, one name – Mojtaba Khamenei – began circulating inside political circles and across foreign media reports.

Seen for years as a low-profile but influential personality, the 56-year-old cleric now stands at the centre of a major transition. Though there is no formal declaration by Iranian authorities, media reports describe him as the leading contender to inherit the most powerful position in the country.

The strike that killed his father also claimed the lives of his mother, wife and one of his sisters, brother in law and a teenage niece. Mojtaba was not present at the compound during the attack and survived the bombardment that changed Iran’s political situation overnight.

An influential person without electoral experience

Mojtaba Khamenei has never stood for election and has never faced a public vote. His influence has flowed through private networks rather than campaign rallies.

For decades, he operated within the inner circle of the supreme leader, building close relationships with commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Those ties strengthened his standing inside Iran’s security establishment.

In recent years, his name surfaced more frequently in conversations about succession. His father had earlier served as Iran’s president before becoming supreme leader in 1989, a position he held for more than three decades. The possibility of a son stepping into that role carries powerful symbolism in a nation built on revolution.

Mojtaba has rarely addressed a public. He has not delivered major sermons or political speeches. Many Iranians recognise his name but have never heard his voice. His low profile has fuelled intrigue and speculation about how he might govern if chosen.

For nearly 20 years, critics inside and outside Iran have linked him to episodes of unrest and crackdowns. A section of people accuse him of influencing the disputed 2009 election that returned Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to the presidency. They alleged that security forces, including the Basij force, a wing of the IRGC, were mobilised to suppress demonstrations that followed.

Security forces later confronted further waves of protests. International organisations reported heavy casualties during nationwide unrest earlier this year. Iranian authorities described those killed as “terrorists” and “rioters” backed by “foreign powers”.

These accusations are highly contested within the Iranian society and among political factions.

From war veteran to political insider

Mojtaba’s connection to the IRGC dates back to the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, when he served in the Habib Battalion. Several fellow fighters later assumed senior roles in intelligence and security institutions. Those early bonds laid the groundwork for a network that would endure for decades.

He is under US and Western sanctions. Foreign media have alleged that he oversaw financial interests through associates and intermediaries. Reports have linked him to transactions involving billions of dollars and to businessmen such as Ali Ansari, whose Bank Ayandeh was dissolved after financial collapse. The bank’s failure added pressure to Iran’s already fragile economy. Neither he nor Ansari publicly addressed the allegations.

Questions have also arisen about his clerical rank. He holds the title of hojatoleslam, a mid-level designation rather than that of ayatollah. When his father assumed leadership in 1989, he did not initially hold the higher rank either. Legal adjustments were made at the time to accommodate the transition.

A leadership decision in wartime

Iran now faces the challenge of appointing a new supreme leader amid continuing air strikes and a nationwide communications blackout. A three-member interim council comprising Alireza Arafi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and President Masoud Pezeshkian has assumed temporary authority under constitutional provisions.

The responsibility for naming a permanent successor rests with the 88-member Assembly of Experts. Several of its offices were damaged in the recent attacks, adding further uncertainty to the timeline of the decision.

As the country absorbs the shock of war and loss, Mojtaba Khamenei’s future is uncertain. His name carries weight inside Iran’s corridors of power. Whether he becomes the face of the Islamic Republic’s next chapter now lies in the hands of clerics who are dealing with one of the most volatile moments in the nation’s history.