Amid continuing unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of student leader Osman Hadi, another student activist has been targeted in a shooting, according to local media reports.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Motaleb Sikder, a student leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), the same organisation to which Osman Hadi belonged. Sikder was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in Khulna at around 11.45 am on Monday and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A Bangladeshi daily quoted Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation), as saying that the bullet passed through one side of Sikder’s ear and that he was out of danger. He added that the injured leader was being taken to a diagnostic centre for a CT scan, while investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The attack marks another high-profile act of violence in Bangladesh, which has seen heightened tension and bloodshed since Osman Hadi’s death last week.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a radical student leader, was shot dead on December 12 by masked gunmen while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. The 32-year-old had gained prominence during last year’s student uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and was known for his strong anti-India rhetoric.

Hadi’s killing triggered violent protests across the country, with Islamist groups allegedly targeting minority communities. The attempted murder of Sikder has further intensified concerns, particularly as Bangladesh heads towards elections scheduled for February 2026.

The National Citizen Party, formed last year as an offshoot of the student-led protests in August, describes itself as the country’s first student-driven political party. Backed largely by student groups, it is expected to contest the upcoming elections, positioning itself against the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which have traditionally dominated the country’s politics.



(With IANS inputs)