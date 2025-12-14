Advertisement
NewsWorldWho Is Naveed Akram? Sydney-Based Bricklayer Allegedly Linked To Bondi Beach Terror Attack
BONDI BEACH SHOOTING

Who Is Naveed Akram? Sydney-Based Bricklayer Allegedly Linked To Bondi Beach Terror Attack

At least 12 people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were injured when two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Naveed Akram? Sydney-Based Bricklayer Allegedly Linked To Bondi Beach Terror AttackNaveed Akram identified as one of Bondi Beach attackers. (Photo: Scoial Media)

Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old Sydney-based bricklayer who recently lost his job, has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which authorities have classified as a terrorist attack.

According to officials, Akram has been identified as one of the two gunmen involved in the attack, which left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. Police said one attacker was shot dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Australian authorities said police raided Akram’s residence in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg suburb on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ | Bondi Beach Terror Attack: PM Modi Extends Condolences, One Attacker Identified

Heroic Bystander Caught on Camera

A video circulating on social media shows an unarmed bystander rushing toward a gunman, grabbing him from behind, wrenching away his rifle, and preventing further casualties as people fled in panic. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the gunman shown in the footage.

 

 

Attack Declared Terrorism

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the shooting has been designated a terrorist attack. The gunmen opened fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time as hundreds of people attended the “Chanukah by the Sea” event on Bondi Beach.

Eyewitness Accounts and Chaos

Eyewitnesses said the beach was crowded with families and tourists when continuous gunfire erupted, triggering chaos as people screamed and scrambled for cover. The attack occurred on the opening night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival.

What Is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights in Judaism, celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Maccabees over their oppressors and the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days in the Temple. The attack occurred near the "Hanukkah by the Sea" celebration, where Sydney's Jewish community had gathered to celebrate the first night of the festival.

ALSO READ | Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: 12 Dead, 11 Injured As Gunmen Open Fire Near Hanukkah Gathering | Video

