NewsWorldWho Is Naveed Akram? The Pakistani-Origin Student Linked To Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Shooting
BONDI BEACH SHOOTING

Who Is Naveed Akram? The Pakistani-Origin Student Linked To Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Shooting

At least 12 people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were injured when two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Naveed Akram? The Pakistani-Origin Student Linked To Sydney Bondi Beach Terror ShootingNaveed Akram identified as one of Bondi Beach attackers. (Photo: Scoial Media)

Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old originally from Lahore, Pakistan, has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into the deadly shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach that authorities have classified as a terrorist attack. 

Social media posts and law enforcement sources identify him as a student at Sydney’s al-Murad Institute, with circulating images showing him in a Pakistan cricket jersey, likely from an official licence photo. Reports also say he previously studied at universities in Australia and Pakistan.

According to authorities, Akram has been identified as one of the two gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach shooting, which left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. Police said one attacker was shot dead at the scene, while the second was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Australian authorities said police raided Akram’s residence in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg suburb on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ | Bondi Beach Terror Attack: PM Modi Extends Condolences, One Attacker Identified

Heroic Bystander Caught on Camera

A video circulating on social media shows an unarmed bystander rushing toward a gunman, grabbing him from behind, wrenching away his rifle, and preventing further casualties as people fled in panic. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the gunman shown in the footage.

 

 

Attack Declared Terrorism

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the shooting has been designated a terrorist attack. The gunmen opened fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time as hundreds of people attended the “Chanukah by the Sea” event on Bondi Beach.

Eyewitness Accounts and Chaos

Eyewitnesses said the beach was crowded with families and tourists when continuous gunfire erupted, triggering chaos as people screamed and scrambled for cover. The attack occurred on the opening night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival.

ALSO READ | Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: 12 Dead, 11 Injured As Gunmen Open Fire Near Hanukkah Gathering | Video

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

