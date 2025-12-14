Who Is Naveed Akram? The Pakistani-Origin Student Linked To Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Shooting

Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old originally from Lahore, Pakistan, has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into the deadly shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach that authorities have classified as a terrorist attack.

Social media posts and law enforcement sources identify him as a student at Sydney’s al-Murad Institute, with circulating images showing him in a Pakistan cricket jersey, likely from an official licence photo. Reports also say he previously studied at universities in Australia and Pakistan.

Among of 2 Terrorist, who carried out a mass shooting in Bondi beach Sydney, Australia, killing 10 innocent people Naveed Akram from Pakistan. He's wearing Pakistan cricket jersey in the license picture. Second guy also looks Paki.

According to authorities, Akram has been identified as one of the two gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach shooting, which left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. Police said one attacker was shot dead at the scene, while the second was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Australian authorities said police raided Akram’s residence in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg suburb on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing investigation.

Heroic Bystander Caught on Camera

A video circulating on social media shows an unarmed bystander rushing toward a gunman, grabbing him from behind, wrenching away his rifle, and preventing further casualties as people fled in panic. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the gunman shown in the footage.

Video of an Australian disarming one of the shooters. They don't make men like this anymore.

Attack Declared Terrorism

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that the shooting has been designated a terrorist attack. The gunmen opened fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time as hundreds of people attended the “Chanukah by the Sea” event on Bondi Beach.

Eyewitness Accounts and Chaos

Eyewitnesses said the beach was crowded with families and tourists when continuous gunfire erupted, triggering chaos as people screamed and scrambled for cover. The attack occurred on the opening night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival.

