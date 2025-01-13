Advertisement
Who Is Nawaf Salam? Diplomat Set To Be Lebanon's New Prime Minister

Monday's nomination of Salam during binding consultations with President Joseph Aoun is a major blow to Hezbollah, which is also a powerful political party, after its militant wing was weakened by a 14-month war with Israel. 

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 10:11 PM IST|Source: AP
Who Is Nawaf Salam? Diplomat Set To Be Lebanon's New Prime Minister

BEIRUT: The prominent Lebanese diplomat and judge Nawaf Salam has won majority support from legislators, paving the way for him to become Lebanon's new prime minister. Salam is currently serving as the head of the International Court of Justice and his nomination was made by Western-backed groups as well as independents in the Lebanese parliament. Salam is backed by Saudi Arabia and western countries.

Monday's nomination of Salam during binding consultations with President Joseph Aoun is a major blow to Hezbollah, which is also a powerful political party, after its militant wing was weakened by a 14-month war with Israel. By Monday afternoon, Salam had received the support of 73 members of parliament out of the 128-member legislature, meaning he will be summoned by the president to form a new Cabinet.

Salam faces a difficult mission. Lebanon is forging ahead after a shaky truce ended the Israel-Hezbollah war, and Salam must also work to get the small nation out of its historic five-year economic meltdown.

Salam's nomination and army commander Aoun's selection as president last week are likely to lead to flow of funds from Western and oil-rich Arab nations to Lebanon to help in the reconstruction process.

