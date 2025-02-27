Neelam Shinde Accident: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intervened to facilitate an urgent visa for the family of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student critically injured in a road accident in California, news agency PTI reported.

Who is Neelam Shinde?

Neelam Shinde, a 35-year-old student from Umbraj village in Satara, Maharashtra, is reportedly in a coma following a hit-and-run accident in California. A final-year Master of Science (MS) student at California State University, she has been living in the United States for the past four years.

According to reports, Shinde was walking along a road on February 14, 2025, when she was allegedly hit by a car. She was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she is currently in critical condition. She has suffered severe injuries to her arms, legs, and head, with a major chest injury reportedly leading to her coma.

Local police allegedly took the suspect into custody, but authorities are reportedly unable to press formal charges until a blood relative of the victim arrives.

Neelam Shinde’s Family Seeks Visa Help

Neelam Shinde’s parents are seeking a medical emergency visa to travel to the United States after learning about her critical condition two days after the accident. Her family reportedly wants to file a case against the driver involved in the incident.

Neelam's father, Tanaji Shinde, has reportedly reached out to political figures, including Union Minister Murli Mohol, former Co-operation Minister Balasaheb Patil, ex-MP Srinivas Patil, and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, seeking assistance in obtaining the visa.

A letter issued by UC Davis Medical Center, where Neelam is admitted, urged her father to assist in making medical decisions while she remains intubated. The letter states, “Nilam Shinde was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center, 2315 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, California, 95817, on 2/14/2025 and remains in ICU level care, in critical condition and with uncertain prognosis.

It further advised Neelam’s blood relatives to be available to assist with patient's medical decisions. “It is requested that this patient's father and uncle be available to come to the United States to visit Nilam Shinde due to their medical condition. This patient's father must assist us with making this patient's medical decisions while she intubated, and her uncle is needed to assist this patient's father with his travels. Uncle is also assisting us with making this patient's medical decisions,” the hospital’s letter read.