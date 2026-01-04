US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday, flying them out of the country after months of pressure from Washington over migration and drug trafficking. Following their detention, attention has turned to the president’s son, Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, also known as “The Prince”--- whose alleged role in Venezuela’s narcotics operations is outlined in newly unsealed US indictments.

The Trump administration has charged Maduro, Flores and Maduro Guerra with drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and weapons offences. Prosecutors allege that all three conspired to traffic significant quantities of cocaine into the United States, with proceeds intended to benefit Colombian guerrilla groups, Mexican cartels, and Venezuelan gangs.

Who Is Nicolás Maduro Guerra's Son?

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, 35, is the son of Maduro and his first wife, Adriana Guerra Angulo, born in 1990. Known as “Nicolasito” or “The Prince,” he has been a rising figure in the Chavista movement and is a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly. He has long been considered a potential political successor to his father.

Allegations Of Drug Trafficking

US prosecutors portray Maduro Guerra as a central orchestrator of a vast narcotics network that allegedly leveraged state assets, military personnel, and political influence to transport cocaine from Venezuela to the United States.

Court filings allege that between 2014 and 2015, he flew twice a month to Margarita Island aboard a PDVSA Falcon 900 jet, a state-owned aircraft, which was reportedly loaded with tape-wrapped packages of cocaine. Military personnel were allegedly aware of the shipments. One affidavit quotes Maduro Guerra as boasting that the plane could fly “wherever it wanted,” including into US airspace.

In 2017, prosecutors alleged that he coordinated shipments of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to Miami, Florida, and discussed shipping lower-quality cocaine to New York when it could not be sold in Miami. The indictments also detail plans to transport 500-kilogram shipments in cargo containers and use scrap metal containers to smuggle cocaine into US ports.

Links To Alleged Cartel Activity

“The Prince” is accused of acting within the Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuelan drug organisation reportedly led by high-ranking government officials. Prosecutors claim the cartel used PDVSA planes, presidential hangars, and diplomatic channels to shield shipments from law enforcement and facilitate international trafficking. The indictment also suggests that proceeds from the operation were used to finance political campaigns, including initiatives linked to Cilia Flores.

Charges Outlined

The indictment lists Maduro, Flores and Maduro Guerra as co-conspirators in:

Narco-terrorism conspiracy, for allegedly trafficking cocaine to support organisations designated as terrorist groups

Cocaine importation conspiracy, involving the movement of large quantities into the US

Conspiracy involving weapons and destructive devices, allegedly to protect trafficking operations

All allegations remain unproven and will be tested in court.