Who Is Nisha Verma? Doctor Goes Viral After US Senate Hearing On ‘Can Men Get Pregnant’

Indian-origin doctor Nisha Verma recently came under public spotlight after her response during a US Senate hearing sparked a heated debate over whether men can get pregnant.

Verma was questioned while testifying before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, which was examining the safety, regulation, and possible misuse of the abortion pill mifepristone. During the hearing, Senator Ashley Moody and later Republican Senator Josh Hawley asked her directly if men could get pregnant.

Rather than giving a straightforward yes-or-no answer, Verma chose to explain her hesitation. She said she paused because of “how the conversation was going and what the goal was,” adding that in her medical practice she treats patients with a wide range of identities.

Senator Hawley pushed back, stating that the question was rooted in biology and science, and accused Verma of avoiding a clear acknowledgment that biological men do not become pregnant.

In response, Verma said, “Science and evidence should guide medicine. But I also think yes-or-no questions like this are political tools.” Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions across social media and political circles.

Sen. Hawley: “Can men get pregnant?”



Dr. Nisha Verma: “I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is.”



Sen. Hawley: “The goal is just to establish a biological reality...Can men get pregnant?”



pic.twitter.com/exjxLqJBTC

Who Is Nisha Verma?

Nisha Verma was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Indian immigrant parents. She completed her bachelor’s degree in biology and anthropology, followed by a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of North Carolina.

She went on to complete her internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB/GYN) at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Verma later pursued a Complex Family Planning Fellowship and earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from Emory University.

A double board-certified obstetrician-gynaecologist, Verma specialises in complex family planning. She currently provides comprehensive reproductive healthcare services in Georgia and is a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

According to Academy Health, Verma also serves as Senior Advisor for Reproductive Health Policy and Advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). In addition, she holds the position of Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Emory University School of Medicine.

The exchange has reignited a broader national debate in the United States around reproductive healthcare, medical language, and the intersection of science and politics. As discussions over abortion access and regulation continue to intensify, Nisha Verma’s testimony highlights how medical professionals are increasingly finding themselves at the centre of polarised political conversations beyond clinical practice.