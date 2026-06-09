Who is Nithya Raman? Indian-American beats Spencer Pratt for second spot in LA mayoral race

Indian-American Nithya Raman has secured a place in the Los Angeles mayoral general election, scheduled for November, after defeating former reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the primary contest.

In a post on X, Raman thanked the voters for their support and pledged that she would fight for a "healthier, safer, more affordable and more joyful Los Angeles" and address key issues plaguing people such as high rents and depleted services.

She said, "I'm incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles. To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

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Raman added, "Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them. If you're as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you'll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone."

Raman is now set to face incumbent mayor Karen Bass in November election.

While the mayoral contest remains technically non-partisan, the November race will witness a contest between two left-leaning leaders in America’s second-largest city, according to CNN.

According to CNN, Raman worked as a homelessness advocate before being elected to the City Council and has pledged to cut the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments across Los Angeles by half before the city hosts the 2028 Olympics.

Nithya Raman, the Los Angeles City Council member represents District 4, is an urban planner and a graduate of both Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

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According to her official profile, Raman won a landmark victory in the 2020 City Council election, becoming the first Asian American woman and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the Los Angeles City Council. She was re-elected to a second term by a decisive margin in March 2024.

ABC News reported that Raman was also the first challenger in 17 years to defeat an incumbent council member.

Since assuming office, she has focused on expanding support services for people experiencing homelessness, increasing the supply of affordable housing, and accelerating efforts to achieve the city's climate objectives.

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