Who is Reza Pahlavi? Could he be Iran's Potential Successor after Ali Khamenei’s Death?

Iran-Israel war: After the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.–Israeli airstrike, questions are rising about who will take over the country’s top leadership. Analysts are now speculating on potential successors. Among the prominent figures are Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, and Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former Crown Prince of Iran. Both names are drawing attention as discussions continue about the future direction of Iran’s political and religious leadership.

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi is an Iranian political activist and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former monarch who ruled Iran until the 1979 revolution. Born in 1960 in Tehran, he was the Crown Prince of Iran before the Islamic Republic was established. After the revolution, Pahlavi and his family left Iran and have lived mainly in exile, particularly in the United States. He is a prominent figure among Iranians who oppose the current theocratic system and has been one of the most visible critics of the Islamic Republic for decades.

For years, Pahlavi has been calling for a peaceful transition to democracy in Iran, urging security forces to side with the people and advocating reforms that would guarantee individual freedoms and equality for all citizens.