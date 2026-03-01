Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022407https://zeenews.india.com/world/who-is-reza-pahlavi-could-he-be-irans-potential-successor-after-ali-khamenei-s-death-iran-israel-war-3022407.html
NewsWorldWho is Reza Pahlavi? Could he be Iran's Potential Successor after Ali Khamenei’s Death?
REZA PAHLAVI

Who is Reza Pahlavi? Could he be Iran's Potential Successor after Ali Khamenei’s Death?

Iran-Israel war: Reza Pahlavi is an Iranian political activist and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former monarch who ruled Iran until the 1979 revolution. Born in 1960 in Tehran, he was the Crown Prince of Iran before the Islamic Republic was established. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who is Reza Pahlavi? Could he be Iran's Potential Successor after Ali Khamenei’s Death?Iran Israel war (Image credit: X)

Iran-Israel war: After the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.–Israeli airstrike, questions are rising about who will take over the country’s top leadership. Analysts are now speculating on potential successors. Among the prominent figures are Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, and Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former Crown Prince of Iran. Both names are drawing attention as discussions continue about the future direction of Iran’s political and religious leadership.

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi is an Iranian political activist and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former monarch who ruled Iran until the 1979 revolution. Born in 1960 in Tehran, he was the Crown Prince of Iran before the Islamic Republic was established. After the revolution, Pahlavi and his family left Iran and have lived mainly in exile, particularly in the United States. He is a prominent figure among Iranians who oppose the current theocratic system and has been one of the most visible critics of the Islamic Republic for decades.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For years, Pahlavi has been calling for a peaceful transition to democracy in Iran, urging security forces to side with the people and advocating reforms that would guarantee individual freedoms and equality for all citizens.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as Middle East tensions disrupt flights
Iran-Israel Conflict
Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent? DNA
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC 2026: Shanaka's heroics eliminate Pakistan; SL suffer heartbreak
organic booties
Soft Organic Booties For Babies
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows
Iran UN letter
Iran warns UN: US, Israeli Military bases across region now legitimate targets
Tejasswi Prakash vs Surbhi Chandna
Tejasswi–Surbhi promotion drama: What went wrong?
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 WC record
women dresses
Top Stylish Women’s Dresses for Daily & Party Wear
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs'