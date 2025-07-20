Who Is Ritesh Kalra? Indian-Origin Doctor In US Charged With Distributing Drugs In Exchange For Sexual Favors

An Indian-origin doctor in the United States has been charged with soliciting sexual favors from patients in exchange for opioid prescriptions and defrauding New Jersey Medicaid. He has also been charged with distributing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced.

After Kalra made his initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa in Newark federal court, he was released on home incarceration and an unsecured US dollar 100,000 bond. U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in a statement that the New Jersey doctor is also prohibited from practicing medicine and prescribing medication.

Furthermore, he will be required to shut down his medical practice while the case is pending.

Who Is Ritesh Kalra?

Dr. Ritesh Kalra is 51 years old from Secaucus, New Jersey, and was charged in a 5-count Complaint with three counts of distributing opioids outside the usual course of professional practice, not for a legitimate medical purpose, and in exchange for sexual favors, and two counts of healthcare fraud.

He is an internist in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and allegedly between January 2019 and February 2025, issued over 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney's statement also informed that Dr. Karla “allegedly operated a pill mill out of his medical office, where he routinely prescribed high-dose opioids—including oxycodone—and promethazine with codeine to patients without a legitimate medical purpose.”

Meanwhile, several former employees of Dr. Kalra have reported that female patients complained that he touched them sexually and demanded sexual favors from them to obtain their prescriptions.

“Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr. Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey’s public healthcare program. By allegedly exchanging prescriptions for sexual favors and billing Medicaid for ghost appointments, he not only violated the law but endangered lives. Our Office will continue to pursue those who turn their medical licenses into tools for personal gain and sexual gratification,” U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in the statement.

How Much Prison Time Is Ritesh Kalra Facing?

The statement clarified that each count of distributing controlled substances carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a US dollar 1 million fine. In addition, each count of health care fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of US dollar 250,000, or twice the gross profit or loss caused by the offense, whichever is greater.