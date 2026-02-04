Who is Saif al-Islam Gaddafi? Son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, killed in armed attack

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday in an armed attack in western Libya. The gunmen who attacked him allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place.

ANI reported that, according to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced on the social media platform Facebook. He further stated that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.

The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the attackers, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.

However, Xinhua reported that the authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Who was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

According to an Indian Express report, he was born in 197 and was involved in the country's efforts to build ties with the Western nations during the early 2000s.

The report further stated that the International Criminal Court sought to persecute Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on charges of crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, as per an IANS report dated March 25, 2023, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was released from prison in 2017. He was also sentenced to death, which was later overturned.

He was also reportedly once considered the heir apparent to his father; however, his support for a brutal crackdown on protesters a decade ago tarnished his image.

(with agencies' inputs)