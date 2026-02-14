Who is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-year-old Indian IIT Madras grad missing in US Berkeley

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student studying in the United States, has reportedly been missing since Tuesday. Authorities have classified him as an at-risk missing person.

Originally from Karnataka, Sreenivasaiah is pursuing a Master’s degree in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is enrolled in the MS PDP ’26 programme at UC Berkeley and previously completed a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2025. His profile describes him as a master’s student at UC Berkeley with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras.

The Berkeley Police Department has sought the public’s assistance in locating him. Police described Sreenivasaiah as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. While authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, they stated that he is considered at risk.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has also expressed concern over the case. In a statement posted on X, the Consulate said it is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian postgraduate student at UC Berkeley from Karnataka. The statement added that officials are in touch with his family and are coordinating with local authorities to help locate him.