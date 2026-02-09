The new Epstein scandal hasn't shaken the US government, but it has sparked calls for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.

Labour MP and current Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is emerging as a potential successor. Newly released Jeffrey Epstein files reveal ties between the convicted sex offender and Peter Mandelson, Starmer's choice for UK ambassador to Washington, plunging the British government into crisis.

Emails and documents reveal Mandelson stayed in touch with Epstein after his 2008 conviction, even calling him a ‘best pal’ and suggesting his jail time was unfair. Mandelson reportedly recommended private villas for Epstein's ‘guests’ and may have leaked sensitive UK government info, like euro bailout plans, while receiving payments linked to Epstein.

The new 2026 US Justice Department files showed deeper ties, including Mandelson lobbying US banks for Epstein, which Downing Street held for days before sacking him in 2025.

Police raided Mandelson-linked properties in February 2026 for misconduct probes. Starmer's Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, quit amid the chaos, with demand for Starmer’s resignation also growing further.

Who is Shabana Mahmood ?

Shabana Mahmood is the UK's current Home Secretary and a prominent Labour Party politician of Pakistani descent, potentially positioning her as a contender for Prime Minister amid recent political turmoil.

She was born in Birmingham to Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed, whose family roots trace back to Pakistan and the Mirpur area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Recent reports highlight her as a possible successor to Keir Starmer, which could make her the first Muslim Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Mahmood stands out as a surprise candidate, called a "dark horse." She takes a strict view on immigration. For example, she wants to make migrants wait twice as long, from 5 years to 10 years, to get permanent residency in the UK.

Shabana became one of the first Muslim women elected as an MP in 2010 alongside Rushanara Ali and Yasmin Qureshi. She previously served as Justice Secretary before her appointment as Home Secretary in a 2025 cabinet reshuffle, marking her as the first Muslim woman in that role.

Mahmood's rapid rise stems from her tough, hardline reputation. Party leaders see these traits as key to winning back voters tempted by Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK.

While the demands for Starmer’s resignation grow further, for Shabana Mahmood to become Prime Minister, Keir Starmer must first resign or face a leadership challenge.

That challenge needs support from at least 81 Labour MPs, that's 20% of the party's seats in Parliament.















