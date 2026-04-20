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NewsWorldWho is Shamim Mafi? Iranian-American accused in $70 million Iran-linked arms deal arrested in US
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Who is Shamim Mafi? Iranian-American accused in $70 million Iran-linked arms deal arrested in US

Investigators claim that Mafi was involved in negotiating a deal worth over $70 million for the supply of Mohajer-6 armed drones, a military-grade unmanned aircraft produced by Iran.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Shamim Mafi? Iranian-American accused in $70 million Iran-linked arms deal arrested in US

A 44-year-old Iranian-origin woman, identified as Shamim Mafi, has been arrested in the United States on charges of allegedly facilitating illegal arms deals on behalf of Iran, according to US authorities.

Mafi, a permanent US resident, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. She has been charged by federal prosecutors for conducting unauthorised arms brokering activities linked to the Iranian government. Officials stated that if convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison under US federal law. 

Alleged $70 Million Drone Deal

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Investigators claim that Mafi was involved in negotiating a deal worth over $70 million for the supply of Mohajer-6 armed drones, a military-grade unmanned aircraft produced by Iran. These drones, along with other weapons, were allegedly intended for use in conflict zones, including Sudan, which has been experiencing ongoing civil war since 2023. 

Apart from drones, prosecutors allege that the network handled:

Around 55,000 bomb fuses

Large quantities of ammunition

Additional military equipment linked to Iranian production 

Authorities say Mafi used an Oman-registered firm, Atlas International Business, as a front to facilitate these transactions and bypass legal restrictions. 

The alleged activities reportedly continued until at least 2025.

Links With Iranian Intelligence

Court documents indicate that Mafi was in contact with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security between December 2022 and June 2025. 

However, she has denied acting on behalf of Tehran and told investigators she was never assigned any official task by Iranian authorities. 

Mafi left Iran in 2013 and obtained US permanent residency in 2016.Prosecutors allege that after Iranian authorities seized properties inherited from her father, she was encouraged by officials in Iran to establish a business abroad, which later became a channel for alleged arms dealings. 

The case is currently under investigation, and no final verdict has been reached. Mafi is expected to appear before a federal court in Los Angeles.

 

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