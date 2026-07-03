/Who is Shoko Kawata? Why Japan’s youngest Mayor’s pregnancy has the nation divided

The core of the issue lies in a structural oversight: Japan currently has no legal framework that explicitly allows local elected officials to take formal maternity leave. Because the law does not provide a path for her to take an official leave of absence, Kawata is navigating a complex workaround. She is temporarily delegating her mayoral duties to her deputy, Shigeto Nose. By doing so, she is set to become the first mayor in Japan to take maternity leave, effectively testing the limits of the system in real-time.