Who is Sriram Krishnan? Trump's Indian-origin AI policy advisor to step down end of June

Sriram Krishnan, the White House adviser on artificial intelligence policy, announced on Saturday that he will step down from his role at the end of June.

In a post on X, Krishnan said, "I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break, I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later). It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the American people and how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to do so."

— Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026

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Krishnan also praised US President Donald Trump, saying, "Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race."

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Krishnan pointed to several key achievements during his 18-month tenure, such as designing the American AI Action Plan, creating AI acceleration partnerships to help the American AI stack win, National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order.

"Second, I owe a lot to the person I've worked mostly closely with over the last 18 months - @DavidSacks. His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial. Some key public accomplishments from last year I'm proud of 1. Architecting and publishing the American AI Action Plan - charting the course for America to win on AI and helping execute on that for the last year. 2. The AI acceleration partnerships to help American AI stack win globally. 3. The National AI Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence executive order (forming the basis for working with the Hill this year) 4. Advocating for the American AI stack with our allies globally (the AI summits in France and India, state visits to the UK, the Middle East and more) So what's next? The past 18 months have given me a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies. Whether it is energy, data centers or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together. I plan on building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies," he further said.

Krishnan expressed gratitude to their colleagues in the administration for their support and collaboration.

According to The Washington Post, White House spokesman Kush Desai stated on Saturday that Krishnan’s role has been vital.

"After leaving behind his immensely successful private sector career, Sriram has been a critical asset for the White House and President Trump's push to cement American dominance in technology and innovation," adding that "We look forward to continuing to work with Sriram in his new venture."

Krishnan played a key role in developing the administration’s “AI Action Plan,” which outlined steps to reduce regulations on emerging technologies and support the expansion of data centers nationwide. He also served as one of Trump’s technology advisers and helped draft an executive order restricting states’ ability to regulate AI, according to The Washington Post.

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