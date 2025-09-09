Massive unrest has erupted in Nepal as protests led by Gen Z have gained momentum, plunging the nation into political turmoil and prompting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down. Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes.

The 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal were triggered by a ban on 26 social media platforms by the Nepalese government. However, the ban was lifted late last night.

Who Is Sudan Gurung?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sudan Gurung has emerged as a prominent figure at the forefront of the Gen Z-led protests in the Himalayan nation. He is the founder and president of Hami Nepal, an NGO that is led by the youth. According to several media reports, it has grown into a civic movement.

Hami Nepal, on its Instagram handle, shared a video on September 8, titled 'How To Protest'. In the video, Gurung urged the protesters to be safe.

According to The Annapurna Express, before Hami Nepal, Gurung worked in event management. Later, the organisation was unofficially established in 2015.

Nepal Politics In Disarray

Nepal PM KP Oli resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country, and his resignation was accepted by Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

Earlier, The Kathmandu Post had reported that protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has urged Gen Z protesters to exercise restraint.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Shah acknowledged the ongoing protest as "entirely a Gen Z movement" and mentioned that the government's resignation has already been achieved.

According to ANI, The Himalayan Times reported that his message comes amid nationwide protests as the youths are calling for accountability over corruption, restrictions on freedoms, and police violence, which have resulted in casualties and widespread disruptions across the country.

(with ANI inputs)