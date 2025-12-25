Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh's Crown Prince Lands After 17 Years - The Homecoming That Could Change EVERYTHING

Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has landed in Dhaka, ending 17 years of self-imposed exile in London. His return marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's turbulent political landscape.

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of Bangladesh's founding political figures, former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. His father founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) before being assassinated on May 30, 1981.

The 60-year-old completed his studies in international relations from the University of Dhaka and entered politics at a young age. He rose to prominence within the BNP during his mother's tenure as prime minister in the early 2000s. However, following the Awami League's landslide victory in the 2008 general election, Rahman went into self-imposed exile in London, where he remained for nearly two decades.

Rahman is widely described as the "crown prince" of Bangladeshi politics, inheriting the political legacy of both his parents. His mother, Khaleda Zia, is currently being treated in a private hospital with multiple health issues.

The Rahman Political Dynasty

Tarique Rahman's father, Ziaur Rahman, was an influential political figure who played a major role in Bangladesh's liberation war. He set up the first civil administration in Roumari, a region reclaimed from Pakistani forces, and was awarded Bangladesh's second-highest gallantry honor, the Bir Uttam, for his contributions to the liberation struggle.

Political Significance Of Rahman's Return

Rahman's homecoming after 17 years is being viewed as a watershed moment in Bangladesh's politics. His arrival comes amid a political vacuum following the resignation and exile of Sheikh Hasina to India after student-led protests in July last year.

The timing is crucial. A survey conducted this month by the US-based International Republican Institute suggests the BNP could make major gains and is likely to secure the largest number of parliamentary seats in the upcoming February 12 elections.

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil

The country has witnessed fresh unrest with violent killings engulfing Bangladesh over the death of radical student leader Osman Hadi, ahead of the scheduled general elections. This adds to the instability following the toppling of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in a student-led violent movement known as the July Uprising on August 5, 2024.

The BNP has emerged as the forerunner in the February general elections after the fall of Hasina's government. While Rahman's stated reason for returning is to visit his ailing mother, political observers believe he could emerge as a major contender against Muhammad Yunus for Bangladesh's leadership.

His return represents not just a family reunion but potentially the beginning of a new political chapter for Bangladesh, as the nation prepares for crucial elections that could reshape its democratic future.