Who is Tarique Rahman? The ‘Dark Prince’ all set to walk into Bangladesh PM office

Bangladesh Election 2026: Tarique Rahman, whose Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has made a decisive comeback following the February 12 general elections, is a leading contender for the prime minister’s post. The polls were held after a long period of political unrest that followed the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, changing the country’s power balance.

Rahman is the eldest son of former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who died on December 30, 2025. He returned to Bangladesh in December last year, ending ego 17 years of exile. His return to national politics came during a period filled with unrest, political violence and debate over the role of the interim administration overseeing the transition.

His father, General Ziaur Rahman, founded the BNP on September 1, 1978. He played an important role during Bangladesh’s liberation struggle. Later, he set up the first civil administration in Roumari, an area that he had been taken back from Pakistani forces during the 1971 liberation war.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the demise of Khaleda Zia, Tarique formally took over as the chairman of the BNP in December 2025. Before assuming the top post, he had been steering party affairs as its acting chairman.

The ‘Shadow PMO’ years

Often called the “dark prince”, Tarique built his political reputation during the BNP-led coalition government that ruled between 2001 and 2006 along with the Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh. During this period, Zia held the prime minister’s office while Rahman was viewed as exercising behind-the-scenes influence.

He operated from Hawa Bhaban, a two-storey building known for its distinctive ‘wind tunnel’ structure. Officially, it functioned as his political office. In practice, it earned a reputation as a “shadow PMO”. This showed the level of authority he was believed to hold during those years.

Political turmoil and arrest

The period between 2006 and 2008 saw escalating civil unrest, as the BNP and the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League clashed over the conduct of national elections that were due by mid-November 2006. Protests, street confrontations and institutional paralysis pushed the country into instability.

Amid the chaos, a military-backed caretaker government took charge. The administration imposed sweeping restrictions, curtailed civil freedoms and attempted to craft a political arrangement that would exclude both Zia and Hasina from the power structure. Elections were eventually held in 2008, bringing the Awami League to power.

Tarique was arrested by the caretaker authorities in May 2007 and was in custody for 17 months on multiple charges. He was later convicted in absentia in several cases, including money laundering and a case connected to an alleged plot to assassinate Hasina.

Those verdicts were overturned after Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Following his release, he travelled to London for medical treatment, citing torture during detention.

Return and political positioning

After coming back to his country, Tarique took charge of his party as its interim president. Following the death of her mother, he was elected as the BNP president by the party members. He tried to present his return as part of a wider push to restore democracy, showing both himself and the BNP as supporters of electoral politics.

Addressing party workers, he said, “Only democracy can save us... and it is you, each and every member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who can strengthen the foundation of that democracy.”

His statement summed up the message he had been giving since returning to active politics. It aimed at energising party workers.

Cementing his political comeback with a decisive electoral win, the BNP chairman secured victory from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency. According to provisional numbers, Tarique, who contested the election on the BNP’s sheaf of paddy symbol, bagged 216,284 votes and secured a victory.

He defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel, who fought on the scales symbol and received 97,626 votes.

Tarique’s win came as the BNP tightened its hold over the national race. As vote counting continued late into the night, unofficial trends showed the party pulling ahead of former ally Jamaat-e-Islami in a large number of constituencies.

The election was held to replace the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration that assumed charge after the collapse of the Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024. With the Awami League no longer in contention, the contest effectively turned into a direct fight between the BNP and the Jamaat.

Preliminary tallies after midnight indicated a clear advantage for the BNP. Data compiled by local media outlets showed the party leading with 158 seats, while Jamaat securing 41 and others five. Counting had been completed in 204 of the 299 constituencies where polling took place.

The BNP has already indicated that if it forms the government, Tarique will be its prime ministerial nominee.