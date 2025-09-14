Who Is Tommy Robinson? Activist Who Pulled Millions To Streets For Anti-Immigration Rally In London

Protesters marched through Central London on Saturday, waving flags of England and Britain. The massive far-right march was led by activist Tommy Robinson. Meanwhile, reportedly, 'Unite the Kingdom' and 'Stand Up To Racism' were the two groups protesting.

IANS reported, citing local media, that the march turned violent after clashes broke out between protesters and security officials, leaving 26 police officers injured and resulting in 25 arrests.

What Happened In London?

According to the Metropolitan Police, violence erupted when sections of Robinson's supporters attempted to break through security lines separating them from a rival counter-demonstration organised by 'Stand Up To Racism.'

The officers were kicked, punched, and even hit with bottles that forced reinforcements equipped with riot shields and helmets to intervene.

Who Is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson is an anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist, and his real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He founded the nationalist and anti-Islam English Defence League and is considered one of the most influential far-right figures in the UK.

From facing a ban on X (formerly Twitter) to multiple legal troubles, Robinson has been at the center of numerous controversies in the UK. According to media reports, he was released from prison earlier this year after being jailed in October for violating a 2021 injunction by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee.

Robinson’s account on X was suspended in 2018, and it remained inactive for several years before being reinstated in 2023.

London Anti-Immigration Rally

IANS further reported, citing local media reports, that authorities estimated the rally's turnout at between 110,000 and 150,000, making it one of the largest right-wing gatherings in the UK in recent times.

However, the organisers claim that even more people turned out during the rally, calling them "patriots". They described the demonstration as the "Unite the Kingdom" march, while Robinson praised the turnout, calling it a "tidal wave of patriotism" and declaring the protest a "cultural revolution."

The event attracted support from several far-right figures, and billionaire Elon Musk also addressed the gathering by video message, urging political change in Britain and claiming citizens were "scared to exercise their free speech."

Over 1,600 officers had been deployed across London to manage the demonstrations, and as per police authoritie,s investigations into the violence are ongoing.

(with agencies' inputs)