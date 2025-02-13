Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? New US Director Of National Intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump. At the airport, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed him. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the US since Donald Trump began his second term as President. During his trip, he will meet President Trump to discuss key issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, to discuss various aspects of India-US relations. Their conversation focused on strengthening intelligence cooperation, especially in counter-terrorism and emerging threats. PM Modi also congratulated Gabbard, a Hindu-American, on her confirmation as the country’s top intelligence official. She was confirmed for the position on Wednesday.

"Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard, in Washington, DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of India-USA friendship, which she has always strongly supported," PM Modi shared on X.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard- Director of National Intelligence?

Tulsi Gabbard is not of Indian origin. Her mother adopted Hinduism, and Tulsi followed the faith as well. She was raised according to Hindu traditions, and her deep connection with the religion led to her being named Tulsi. She is married to cinematographer Abraham Williams.

Recently, the US Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment as the Director of National Intelligence in President Donald Trump’s administration. Tulsi Gabbard is a former military officer and was previously a member of the Democratic Party Congress in the US. The Senate confirmed her appointment with 52 votes in favor and 48 against. Democratic Party members strongly opposed her nomination, but the Republican Party, holding the majority in the Senate, secured her confirmation.

As the new Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard will now lead the country’s top intelligence office. This office was created after the intelligence failures surrounding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

PM Modi's visit to France

After completing his three-day visit to France, PM Modi arrived in the United States. During his stay in France, he met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that India and the US established a strategic partnership in 2005. Their relationship was further strengthened into a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during President Trump’s visit to India in February 2020.