/Who is Uzair Baloch? Real-life inspiration behind 'Dhurandhar' character in spotlight after brother Zubair is shot in Karachi

Zubair Baloch, the 40-year-old brother of convicted Lyari gang chief Uzair Baloch, sustained life-threatening injuries due to an assault gunned down on Thursday evening in the notoriously violent Lyari area of Karachi. The development has garnered a lot of attention in South Asia, particularly because Uzair Baloch became a household name recently after being depicted as a villain in the blockbuster Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar spy-action movie and its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
As per the local authorities and reports filed by the Pakistani daily Dawn, the attack took place on the streets when Zubair was sitting near his house in Singu Lane of the main Chakiwara Road of Karachi's Lyari zone.
Two masked gunmen on a motorcycle fired indiscriminately before making their escape from the crime scene.
Regarding the attack, DIG (South) Syed Asad Raza said that Zubair had been shot several times in the chest and stomach and rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi for an urgent operation. Syed Asad Raza added that Zubair had been involved in seven cases in 2012 and had been freed from jail in January 2025.
Uzair Baloch is the former leader of the disbanded People's Amn Committee (PAC), which ruled Lyari politically and criminally through the 2000s and 2010s like a paramilitary outfit.
After the death of his cousin and leader of the gang, Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna in the movie), Uzair had taken the charge of the syndicate. Prior to the arrest by Pakistan security forces, Uzair was involved in many criminal activities, including murder, extortion, treason, and running armed militias.
The real-life criminal mafia of Lyari plays the main background of the blockbuster spy action series made by the director Aditya Dhar:
Dhurandhar (2025): Follows Indian intelligence operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates Lyari's criminal networks under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari to dismantle a terror network. The film features Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge (March 2026): The sequel traces Jaskirat's deeper integration into the syndicate as he maneuvers through the dangerous nexus of gangsters, politicians, and terror outfits in Karachi.
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