Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Who is Uzair Baloch? Real-life inspiration behind 'Dhurandhar' character in spotlight after brother Zubair is shot in Karachi

Who is Uzair Baloch? Real-life inspiration behind 'Dhurandhar' character in spotlight after brother Zubair is shot in Karachi

Zubair Baloch, brother of imprisoned Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch—portrayed in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—shot and critically injured in Karachi.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Who is Uzair Baloch? Real-life inspiration behind 'Dhurandhar' character in spotlight after brother Zubair is shot in Karachi
Image Credit: Zubair Baloch, the 40-year-old brother of convicted Lyari gang chief Uzair Baloch.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Uzair Baloch? Real-life inspiration behind 'Dhurandhar' character in spotlight after brother Zubair is shot in Karachi
2
3
4
5