TEXAS NEWS

Who Is Valentina Gomez? Quran-Burning Video Of Republican Candidate Goes Viral, Triggers Backlash

This is not the first time Valentina Gomez has been at the centre of a firestorm, as in April 2025, she reportedly stormed a Muslim civic engagement event at the Texas State Capitol and grabbed the microphone. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Valentina Gomez? Quran-Burning Video Of Republican Candidate Goes Viral, Triggers BacklashValentina Gomez (Photo Credit: @ValentinaForUSA/X)

Valentina Gomez is the Republican candidate for Texas’ 31st Congressional district, came at the centre of huge outrage after she posted a video of herself setting a copy of the holy book of the Quran on fire. She later deleted the footage; however, it had already sparked widespread reactions. 

This is not the first time Gomez has been at the centre of a firestorm, as in April 2025, she reportedly stormed a Muslim civic engagement event at the Texas State Capitol and grabbed the microphone. Sharing the video on X, she had written, "Islam has no place in Texas." 

Sharing the now-deleted video, Gomez made chilling Islamophobic remarks and wrote in a post on X, "I will end islam in Texas so help me God."

Social Media Reaction

"Valentina Gomez’s antics aren’t bold, they’re tired. She’s tried the same inflammatory playbook before and flopped. No reason to think anyone’s taking her seriously now," a user on X posted. 

"It’s disappointing to see a U.S congressional candidate, Valentina Gomez (PRO ISRAELI) show so much hate towards Islam by burning a Qu’Ran and posting it on her social media accounts. She’s what is wrong with America," another X user wrote. 

"Valentina Gomez is the worst kind of toxic immigrant. Comes to America from her foreign country, immediately gets down to work to subvert American interests in service to another foreign country. We Americans need to protect our country from her type," another posted. 

According to a report in The Independent, Muslims make up just 1 per cent of Texas's population, and it also stated that Gomez has a history of posting videos against Muslims and several other communities.

