Who Is Vinod Sekhar? Malaysian Business Tycoon Attacked In London

Vinod Sekhar is a prominent Malaysian businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for social capitalism. Born on August 6, 1968, in Kuala Lumpur, he is the Chairman and Group Chief Executive of the PETRA Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in sustainable industries, media, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Sekhar is the youngest son of Tan Sri B.C. Sekhar, a renowned figure in Malaysia's rubber and palm oil industries. Inspired by his father's legacy, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey during his college years, founding the Vincent Siefer Clothing Co. and later establishing the Sitavani Foundation, which focused on child education and development.

Under Sekhar's leadership, the PETRA Group has expanded into various sectors, including Green Rubber Global, which specialises in recycling used tires into valuable compounds. This initiative aligns with his philosophy of "social capitalism," integrating profit-making with societal benefits.

Philanthropy and Social Initiatives

Sekhar founded the Vinod Sekhar Foundation to support initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, providing healthcare and education, and assisting marginalized communities, including indigenous and disabled groups.

Recognition and Personal Life

In 2009, Forbes magazine recognised Sekhar as Malaysia's 28th richest individual, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. He is married to Dr. Winy Sekhar, and they have two daughters, Petra and Tara.

Recent Challenges

On October 11, 2025, he was attacked and robbed outside his daughter's apartment in London. The incident occurred near Battersea Power Station after Sekhar and his family returned from a day trip to Oxford. He suffered minor bruising and light bleeding in that.

In 2024, he faced legal challenges, including lawsuits from investors and former employees alleging fraud and misrepresentation. Additionally, in 2021, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission initiated an investigation into his affairs concerning money laundering and tax evasion.