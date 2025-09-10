Who Knew What? US Says It Alerted Qatar To Israeli Strike, Doha Calls The Claim False

Washington/Doha: The fallout from Israel’s strike in Qatari capital of Doha has widened. The United States is now caught between Israel, Qatar and Hamas, with conflicting claims over who knew what and when. A senior White House official said that Washington “was informed of the operation targeting Hamas officials in Qatar”. Qatar denies it.

The United States has long described Qatar as a “major non-NATO ally”. The designation highlights its importance as both a host for American forces and a diplomatic broker. That is what made the revelation so explosive.

White House Details The Sequence

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed the media, saying that the Trump administration had been alerted by the U.S. military. The military had informed the White House that Israel was striking Hamas “very unfortunately… located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar”.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” she said.

She balanced the criticism with praise for the objective. “However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal,” she said.

Leavitt added that President Trump “immediately directed” Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatari leaders as the attack unfolded.

Trump Speaks With Netanyahu

Soon after the attack, the U.S. president was on the phone with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump treated the incident as “an opportunity for peace”, even though condemnation was already mounting and speculation about the collapse of Gaza ceasefire talks was rife.

“The prime minister told President Trump that he wants to make peace, and quickly. President Trump believes that this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace,” she said.

Asked whether Washington would impose consequences or whether Trump was angry with Netanyahu, she refused to answer.

Trump Assures Qatar Of No Repeat

Leavitt then turned to Washington’s message for Doha. She said the president had spoken directly to Qatar’s leadership.

“The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack,” she said.

She confirmed Trump called both the Emir and the Prime Minister of Qatar. “He thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil,” she said.

Qatar’s Denial

Doha’s response was swift. Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, rejected Washington’s version outright. “The statements being circulated that the State of Qatar was pre-informed of the attack are completely false,” he said.

He clarified the timing. “The call that was received from an American official came during the sound of the explosions that resulted from the Israeli attack in Doha.”

Qatar At The United Nations

Qatar’s UN Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani raised the issue at the Security Council. She said investigations are underway “at the highest level”.

In her letter to the Council, she said Qatar “will not tolerate this aggressive Israeli behaviour that undermines regional security and will not accept any action targeting its security and sovereignty”.

She promised further details “as soon as they become available” and pledged to keep the Council updated.

Ex-US Official Questions Washington’s Role

The confusion spread further after comments from Adam Clements, a former US official. He told Al Jazeera, “If the United States had knowledge (of the attack), then the United States would want to evacuate or at least have shelter-in-place for some diplomats and U.S. service members who are in Qatar.”

“I am wondering who is in control here. Is the United States telling Israel what it needs to do, or is it the other way around? And I think that is one consideration as these situations develop,” he added.

Trump Allies Weigh In

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal ally of Israel and of President Trump, confirmed his conversations with Israel’s leadership.

“I just had a very productive and candid meeting with my dear friend Ron Dermer, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs, about today’s events and the way forward in the Middle East writ large,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“I also spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu over the phone. Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed to me his admiration for President Donald Trump, calling President Trump’s support for Israel historic, unrivalled and deeply appreciated,” he further said.

Hamas Confirms Deaths, Survival

Hamas accused Israel of trying to wreck ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks with the Doha strike.

In its statement, the militant group confirmed its top leaders had survived the assassination attempt. But six people were killed, including Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Khalil al-Hayya, along with one of his aides and a Qatari officer.

“This once again reveals the criminal nature of the occupation and its desire to undermine any chances of reaching an agreement,” the group said.