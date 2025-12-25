World’s Largest Landowner: The question of who owns the most land in the world often surprises many. While private billionaires and large corporations own vast properties, the title of the world’s largest landowner belongs to King Charles III of the United Kingdom, largely due to the land held by the British Crown. Even today they control 16% of the world's total land.

King Charles III is considered the world’s largest landowner because of the enormous landholdings of the Crown Estate and other royal estates. These lands cover more than 6.6 billion acres, spread across the United Kingdom and several overseas territories. This includes forests, farmlands, coastal areas, seabeds, and large parts of the ocean floor surrounding the UK.

The notable point is that the King does not own this land in his personal capacity. The Crown Estate is managed independently, and its revenue goes directly to the UK Treasury. In return, the monarch receives a portion of the profits through the Sovereign Grant, which funds official royal duties.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: US Court Rules Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Increase 'Lawful')

What Is the Crown Estate?

The Crown Estate is a vast portfolio of land and property that includes:

Much of the UK’s coastline and seabed

Urban properties in London, including Regent Street

Agricultural land, forests, and commercial properties

Although managed professionally, it remains legally owned by the reigning monarch.

Other Major Landholders

Apart from the British monarch, large landowners include:

The Vatican, which owns significant religious and cultural properties worldwide

The Russian government, which controls the largest national landmass

Large corporations and investment funds owning extensive agricultural and forest lands

The scale of land ownership influences environmental protection, economic development, and public access to natural resources. In the case of the British Crown, revenue generated from land helps fund public services, making it a unique model of shared national ownership.

The title of the world's largest landowner highlights not just wealth, but also the historical dominance of the UK family.