WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 228000

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 212,326 on July 4. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day. Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on July 8, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 555,000 people in seven months.

