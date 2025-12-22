Who’s In The Epstein Files And What’s Still Hidden? Why Public Outrage Grows Over Release

Epstein Files: The release of thousands of pages linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has left many observers dissatisfied, with growing questions over why the full set of files has still not been made public and whose names actually appear in the documents that have been released so far.

After the US Department of Justice published a large batch of records related to Epstein’s abuse, people who had been waiting for complete transparency expressed disappointment. Epstein, who was facing multiple criminal cases, is no longer alive.

Under a law passed by the US Congress, all Epstein-related files were required to be fully disclosed by Friday (December 19). That deadline has now passed, but only a limited number of documents have been released, many of them heavily redacted.

Lawmakers who had pushed hard for full disclosure described the Justice Department’s handling of the release as “not serious”. Some legal experts warned that extensive blacking out of information could fuel conspiracy theories rather than put them to rest.

Epstein survivor Liz Stein told the BBC, “We just want all the evidence related to these crimes to come out.”

She believes that the Department of Justice is violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the very law that mandates the release of all documents.

She said survivors are worried that authorities may adopt what she described as a strategy of releasing “partial information slowly and without context”.

Another survivor, Marina Lacerda, said that she was 14 years old when the abuse occurred. Many survivors, according to her, are “anxious and fearful about how the remaining files will eventually be released”.

“We are very concerned that future documents will also be released in the same heavily redacted way as today,” she said, adding, “There is also anger that they are still dragging this out and distracting from the real issue.”

What Emerged From The First Batch Of Public Files

Earlier, the US Department of Justice had released the first tranche of Epstein-related documents. Leaders from the Democratic Party and some Republican lawmakers said the department failed to meet the deadline for full disclosure.

They also pointed out that thousands of pages in the files had large sections blacked out.

The initial release includes the names of several high-profile people, among them former US President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), singer Mick Jagger and pop icon Michael Jackson.

The presence of a person’s name or photograph in the files does not establish wrongdoing. Many of those named or previously linked to Epstein have denied any involvement in illegal activity.

Bill Clinton Photographs Draw Attention

Several of the newly released photographs feature former US President Bill Clinton. One image shows him swimming in a pool. Another shows him lying back in what appears to be a hot tub, with his hands placed behind his head.

Clinton was photographed multiple times with Epstein during the 1990s and early 2000s, all before Epstein’s first arrest.

He has said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s sexual crimes.

Responding to the release of the photographs, his spokesperson said the images are decades old. Angel Ureña wrote on social media, “They can release blurry photos that are more than 20 years old if they want, but this case is not about Bill Clinton. It never was and it never will be.”

“There are two kinds of people here. One group had no idea and cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became public. The other group maintained relationships with him even after his crimes were exposed. We are in the first group. Delays from the second group will not change the truth. Everyone, especially Trump supporters, wants answers, not scapegoats,” she said.

Trump’s Name Also Appears

According to court documents, Epstein allegedly introduced President Donald Trump to a 14-year-old girl in the 1990s. The files released by the Department of Justice include references to Trump.

The documents state that the meeting took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Epstein allegedly nudged Trump toward the girl and joked, “She’s a good one, right?”

Trump reportedly smiled and nodded. The lawsuit describing this incident was filed in 2020 against Epstein’s estate and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents say Epstein and Trump laughed, while the girl felt uncomfortable but was too young at the time to understand what was happening. The survivor alleges Epstein groomed and abused her over several years. The court filings do not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing.

Responding to the documents, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said the Trump administration is “the most transparent administration in history”.

She said thousands of pages have been released and that the administration has cooperated with the House Oversight Committee.

Jackson added that Trump has called for further investigation into Epstein’s Democratic associates and said his administration has done more for survivors than Democrats.

Trump’s name appears only rarely in the thousands of pages released on Friday. While some photographs show him, references to him are limited. In contrast, the official Trump War Room account on X posted images of Bill Clinton from the files, which were later reshared by Trump’s press secretary.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said “several hundred thousand pages” are still under review and have not so far been made public.

Trump has previously said he was friends with Epstein for years but cut ties around 2004, before Epstein’s first arrest. He has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Prince Andrew, Celebrities And Epstein’s Circle

The released files also include a photograph of Britain’s Prince Andrew, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In the image, he is seen lying across the laps of several people whose faces have been obscured.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted associate, appears standing behind them. Epstein himself is not visible in the photo.

Prince Andrew has long faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein but has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has said he never witnessed or suspected the behaviour that later led to Epstein’s arrest and conviction.

The new documents contain one of the largest collections of celebrity names and images linked to Epstein so far. Epstein, a financier, was known to have connections across entertainment, politics and business.

Photos released by the Department of Justice show Epstein along with noted people such as Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger and Diana Ross. It is unclear when or where many of these images were taken, or whether Epstein had direct personal relationships with everyone pictured.

Some images appear to have been taken at events Epstein may not have attended. One photograph shows him standing next to Michael Jackson, who is wearing a suit, while Epstein is dressed in a zip-up hoodie.

Another image shows Mick Jagger posing with Bill Clinton and a woman whose face has been blurred. Several photos feature actor Chris Tucker, including one where he sits next to Clinton at a dining table and another where he stands on an airport runway with Maxwell.

Maxwell has been convicted for her role as Epstein’s associate.

Clinton has reiterated that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. His spokesperson said on Friday that the photographs are decades old. “This is not about Bill Clinton. It never was and never will be,” she said.

Maxwell Outside Downing Street

One of the released images shows Ghislaine Maxwell standing alone outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British prime minister. The documents do not explain why she was there, when the photo was taken, or who was serving as prime minister at the time.

Threats And Early Complaints

The files also reference Maria Farmer, one of the earliest women to report Epstein. An artist who once worked for Epstein, Farmer told the FBI in 1996 that Epstein had stolen private photographs of her 12- and 16-year-old sisters, which she had taken herself.

She said Epstein sold those images to potential buyers. She also alleged that Epstein threatened to burn her house down if she told anyone. While her name is redacted in the files, she has confirmed that the statement is hers.

The report states that Epstein asked her to photograph underage girls at his swimming pool. It also mentions the threat, “If she tells anyone about the photographs, Epstein will burn her house down.”

Nearly 30 years later, Farmer said she finally feels a sense of justice. “I feel relief now,” she said.

Many Pages Still Hidden

Despite the large release, many documents are heavily censored. Police statements, investigation reports and photographs are among the materials with key details blacked out.

According to CBS, more than 550 pages released on Friday were completely redacted.

One document linked to a grand jury investigation had all 100 of its pages fully blacked out.

The law allows authorities to withhold information to protect survivours or ongoing investigations, but it also requires officials to explain why information is being concealed. So far, those explanations have not been clearly provided.

The Department of Justice said the thousands of pages released on Friday represent only a portion of what will eventually be made public.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Fox & Friends that “several hundred thousand more pages” will be released in the coming weeks.

He said each page is being carefully reviewed to ensure survivors’ identities, names and personal stories are protected, adding that the process takes time.

There is still no clear timeline for when the remaining documents will be released. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed anger over the delay. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has warned of impeachment proceedings and legal action against Department of Justice officials.

Working with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, Khanna pushed for a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a move that went against President Trump’s wishes. The US president had earlier urged his party to oppose the measure.

On X, Khanna said, “The Department of Justice released hundreds of thousands of pages, but they were not in compliance with the law.”

In a video statement, he added that all options are on the table and that he and Massie are continuing to discuss next steps.

At Least 16 Files Removed From Department of Justice Website

Meanwhile, several documents from the files are no longer visible on the Department of Justice website. It has raised questions just days after the records were made public.

According to CNN, at least 16 files that were available earlier now appear to have been taken down as of Sunday (December 21) morning local time. The publication reported that one of the missing files included a photograph of Trump.

The CNN further claimed that many of the other files no longer accessible featured explicit artwork, images of mail slots packed with envelopes, photographs of a tiled hallway and a notebook page listing names along with apartment numbers.

On Saturday, the Department of Justice issued a clarification addressing concerns about redactions in the newly released documents. It said the edits were being made strictly to protect victims and that no political personalities were being shielded.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim.”

Reiterating that position, the Department of Justice posted on X, “The Department of Justice is not redacting the names of any politicians. As Todd Blanche made clear, ‘The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim’.”

The release of the documents followed approval from federal judges to unseal grand jury materials linked to cases involving Epstein and his longtime associate Maxwell. This decision cleared the way for the Department of Justice to make public a trove of records that had been awaited for years, CNN reported.

A preliminary review conducted by The New York Times found that President Trump’s name appears only sparingly across thousands of documents and hundreds of photographs included in the release. The newspaper has previously reported that Trump and Epstein were close friends for several years.

The Times also reported that Trump’s earlier reluctance to release federal files related to Epstein investigations had fuelled speculation about whether those records contained references to him. Allies of the president have previously acknowledged that his name does appear in files connected to Epstein.

As scrutiny over the released records continues, the sudden removal of multiple files from the website of the Department of Justice has added a new layer of attention to an already closely watched disclosure.