WHO should be ashamed for acting like China's PR agency, says Donald Trump amid COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump came down heavily on the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying it should be 'ashamed for acting like the public relations agency for China'. The Trump Administration has already suspended the US' financial assistance to WHO, temporarily and has launched a probe into WHO's role in the coronavirus COVID-19 spread.

While talking to reporters from White House on Thursday, Trump said, "I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump said.

The US pays WHO almost $500 million a year and China pays them $38 million a year, Trump said, "Whether it's a lot more, it doesn't matter. They shouldn't be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die."

While US Secretary of State in a television interview alleged that the world body failed to deliver and misled the world on coronavirus. "The World Health Organization simply failed to respond in this case... With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right? A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that the leader of that organization travelled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true," Pompeo was quoted as saying by Reuters citing television interviews.

Meanwhile, Trump also alleged that China does not want to see him elected in the upcoming US presidential polls scheduled for later this year becasue of his administration's tough stance of imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports.

"China doesn't want to see me elected and the reason is that we are getting billions and billions of dollars, many billions of dollars a month from China," Trump said.

He also claimed that China supports former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee of the opposition Democratic party, and would rather see him as the next US president