Who Took The Bigger Hit? Measuring Iran And Israel’s Losses After The 12-Day War

New Delhi: After ten relentless days of cross-border strikes, cyber warfare and drone attacks, the Israel-Iran conflict has left behind a stark imbalance in destruction. As of June 22, both nations have inflicted damage on each other, but the scale and depth of impact tell two very different stories.

On June 13, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion”, targeting important Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. The strikes went deep – beyond drones and rockets – reaching Iran’s secure command hubs and nuclear facilities.

In response, Iran unleashed a massive barrage of over 1,000 drones and 450 ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Damages in Iran

Iran bore the brunt of the offensive. Reports indicate that strategic nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan and Arak were hit hard. Radiation concerns have surfaced from multiple impact zones, although official Iranian sources have downplayed this.

Over 200 Iranian personnel, including engineers, officers from the Revolutionary Guard and at least three senior nuclear scientists, are confirmed dead. Multiple military bases were flattened. Missile command systems and surveillance infrastructure in western and southern Iran were also disrupted, reducing the country’s ability to coordinate further long-range attacks.

Damages in Israel

On the Israeli side, while the barrage was massive, Israel’s layered missile defense system – a combination of Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow interceptors – failed to intercept a large number of incoming projectile mid-air.

Residential areas in Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and parts of the Negev saw damage. Casualty reports confirm at least 24 dead and over 200 injured, many of them civilians.

However, Israel’s core military assets, including airbases, nuclear facilities and aircraft, remain unscathed.

The Uneven Ledger

Measured purely in terms of infrastructure loss, Iran has taken a heavier hit. Nuclear ambitions have been set back, perhaps by months. Command disruption and the loss of experienced personnel may take longer to recover.

Israel, though not untouched, has retained its military posture and operational capability. Civilian areas suffered, but key defense systems held firm.

The fighting may have paused following U.S. pressure and a ceasefire announcement on June 24, but damage assessments show how modern warfare punishes more than just terrain – it redefines strategic balances. Iran and Israel may have both fired, but one walked away with deeper scars.