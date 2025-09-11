Who Was Charlie Kirk? Trump Ally And US Conservatives Shot Dead At University Event

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative commentator and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old was delivering remarks at the campus event when gunfire erupted, sparking panic among attendees.

Kirk, best known as the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the largest conservative student organisation in the United States, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. A university spokesperson told The New York Times that the attacker fired from a building nearly 180 metres away. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that a suspect had been apprehended, although the investigation is ongoing.

President Trump mourned the loss of one of his closest allies on Truth Social, writing, “The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and I sympathise go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump also ordered all American flags to be flown at half-mast in Kirk’s honour.

Born in suburban Chicago, Kirk launched Turning Point USA in 2012 at just 18 years old. The organisation grew rapidly to include over 800 chapters on college campuses nationwide and became a pivotal force in mobilising young conservative voters, particularly during Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Kirk’s ideology was closely aligned with Trump’s hard-right Republican movement. He vocally supported the president’s unfounded claims of election fraud in 2020 and used his significant platform to criticise migrants and transgender individuals. Known for his quick-witted, confrontational speaking style, Kirk often engaged students in fast-paced debates that frequently went viral online.

He was also a regular presence on Fox News and hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show,” one of the most popular conservative podcasts in America. His rhetoric often mixed conspiracies and half-truths, including controversial claims about COVID-19 and immigration, some of which were echoed by Trump himself during political debates.

Not all voices praised Kirk. Critics described him as a “charismatic Christian nationalist” and a spokesperson for extremist ideas, pointing to Turning Point USA’s connections to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where some activists were bused to Washington in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Despite the controversies, Kirk remained a trusted figure in Trump’s circle, serving as a personal assistant to Donald Trump Jr. during the 2016 campaign and travelling with Trump’s son on political trips, including one to Greenland earlier this year.

Kirk’s death marks a tragic moment for the conservative movement in the US. His family was reportedly present at the event during the shooting. As investigations proceed, the nation mourns the loss of a polarising yet influential voice in American politics.