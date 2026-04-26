Who was Cole Thomas Allen: A NASA fellow, a teacher, and White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect

At the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials, Cole Tomas Allen (31) allegedly charged a security checkpoint near the main ballroom, firing several gunshots.

Authorities say he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. An exchange of gunfire occurred with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers, resulting in one uniformed division officer being struck in his bulletproof vest, while no guests inside the ballroom were injured.

Allen was subdued and taken into custody without being shot. He is believed to have been a guest at the hotel and acted alone as a “lone actor,” according to preliminary statements from officials, including DC Police and the FBI. President Trump later described him as a “sick person” and shared images of the detained suspect through his Truth Social account.

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Also Read: US President Trump evacuated after security incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington

A NASA fellow, a teacher and a Press dinner event shooting suspect

The prime accused of the White House correspondents’ dinner shooting incident, Cole Thomas Allen (also referred to as Cole Tomas Allen), a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California, was identified by multiple law enforcement sources as the suspect at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C.

Unverified social media profiles, including LinkedIn, describe Allen as an engineer and computer scientist.

He was a Caltech alumnus, associated with the university’s “Blitzkrieg Bots” robotics team that won a robotic vehicle design competition in 2016.

He also participated in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which has led to descriptions of him as a “NASA fellow” in some reports.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Caltech and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

Professionally, Allen worked as a mechanical engineer at IJK Controls and served as a teaching assistant at Caltech.

Also Read: 'Very sick person': Trump releases White House dinner shooter photo, video

He was employed part-time as a teacher with C2 Education in the Los Angeles area and had reportedly been recognized as Teacher of the Month in Los Angeles County in the past.

In addition to his technical background, he was active as a self-employed indie game developer, creating titles such as “Bohrdom” and “First Law.”

Some unverified reports also claim the suspect donated to Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign, but these details remain unconfirmed officially.

Charges and Court Proceedings

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced initial federal charges against Allen, including two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges related to firearms possession were expected. The FBI continued to investigate his background, motivations, devices, and any potential connections, with searches planned at his California residence.

Currently, the investigation remains active, with no confirmed motive publicly released, and Allen’s profile is based on preliminary reports from law enforcement sources and media outlets; further details may emerge as the case proceeds.

