Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? The Hindu Man Lynched Over Blasphemy Allegations In Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu factory worker, was killed by a mob in Mymensingh city, Bangladesh, on Thursday night after being accused of committing blasphemy. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation.

Das worked at Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area and was the primary earner for his family, which included his disabled father, mother, wife, and young child.

According to reports from Bangladeshi news outlet Barta Bazar and local witnesses, blasphemy accusations quickly circulated through the factory and nearby neighborhoods, creating unrest. An enraged crowd attacked Das, inflicting fatal injuries through severe beating. His body was subsequently tied to a tree and burned by the mob.

Interim Government Issues Condemnation

Bangladesh's interim administration released a statement on Friday denouncing the killing. "Such violence has no place in the new Bangladesh. Those responsible for this terrible crime will face consequences," the statement declared.

Seven Suspects Detained

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken seven people into custody related to Das's death. According to a government announcement on X, RAB-14 conducted multiple operations to apprehend the suspects.

Those arrested include: Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

Taslima Nasreen Reacts

Exiled writer and activist Taslima Nasreen claimed on Saturday that Das faced fabricated blasphemy charges and was failed by law enforcement despite being in their custody.

Writing on X, Nasreen stated Das was targeted by a Muslim colleague over a minor disagreement, who then publicly declared Das had insulted the Prophet, inciting the violent response.

"Das was employed at a Bhaluka factory in Mymensingh as a laborer. After a petty dispute, his Muslim coworker made public accusations of blasphemy against him. This was sufficient to provoke attackers who descended on Das violently. Police later intervened and placed him in custody—supposedly under protection," Nasreen wrote.

Indian Political Leaders Respond

Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the killing as a crime against humanity.

"Reports of the mob killing of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh are deeply disturbing. Violence and murder motivated by religion, caste, or identity constitute crimes against humanity in any civilized society," Gandhi stated on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the killing, saying "History honors sacrifice. Yet today, land once freed through Indian sacrifice is being marked by minority bloodshed," Kalyan wrote on X.