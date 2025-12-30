Who Was Khaleda Zia, Woman Who Redefined Bangladesh’s Political Landscape? Rise, Reign And Legacy

Khaleda Zia Passes Away: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She died at the age of 80. The BNP leader is an important figure in the politics of Bangladesh, and her death comes at a crucial political moment, with the nation set to conduct the national elections in February 2026.

Details regarding Khaleda Zia's funeral arrangements and official programmes are awaited.

Khaleda Zia Passes Away

Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection.

The former Prime Minister was suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time.

Earlier this month, the former Bangladeshi PM was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments, ANI reported.

BNP informed about her demise, in a post on X, and stated, "The BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 a.m., shortly after the Fajr prayer. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji‘un. We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul."

Khaleda Zia's Personal Life

Khaleda Zia was born on August 15, 1945, and married Ziaur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh and army commander, in 1960.

According to NDTV, her husband was assassinated, and she was widowed in 1981.

Khaleda Zia has two sons- the elder son, Tarique Rahman, who recently returned to Bangladesh, and the younger son, Arafat Rahman "Koko", who passed away from a cardiac arrest in 2015.

Khaleda Zia Who Reshaped Bangladesh's Politics

Khaleda Zia had been the chairperson and leader of the BNP since 1984, which was founded by her husband in 1978.

The BNP emerged victorious in 1991, ending military rule in the nation, and she became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Khaleda Zia made history by becoming the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and second in the Muslim world.

The veteran Bangladeshi leader served as PM for two terms, 1991 to 1996 and 2001 to 2006.

Tarique Rahaman's Homecoming

Earlier this month, Khaleda Zia's son, BNP leader Tarique Rahman, returned to Bangladesh after years in exile. He had left the country after being arrested in 2007-2008 and later settled in London following his release.

After the removal of Sheikh Hasina's government last year, he was acquitted in several cases filed during the Awami League period, clearing the way for his return.

Following Tarique arrival in the country, he also visited her mother in the Evercare Hospital.

(with ANI inputs)